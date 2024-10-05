How To Grill Pound Cake So It Doesn't Fall Through The Grates
Delicious desserts don't need to be complicated. Sometimes less is more, which is precisely the case for pound cake. Stunning as a freshly baked loaf may be, grilling pound cake offers a whole new depth of flavor. Along with imparting a richly smoky taste, grilling crisps up textures and amps up aesthetics with visually pleasing char marks. Not to mention that grilling the cake is pretty effortless — that is, unless you have yet to master how to keep cake from crumbling and falling through the grates.
Pound cake is denser than other types of cake, which is what makes it excellent for grilling. However, this doesn't mean it's immune to falling apart when improperly prepped and handled. In order to prevent cake casualties before they happen, the first step is to cut the loaf using the right tool. We suggest using a serrated knife as it's less likely to damage the crumb. Likewise, it's essential that slices are cut at least an inch thick to maneuver the cake easily once it's placed on the grill.
For the best results when grilling, place your slices of pound cake diagonally on (preferably, oiled) grates as this helps keep the cake in one piece and ensures maximum contact with the grill to increase smokiness and char. Simply grill the cake on one side before carefully flipping it with a spatula and grilling the other side until golden and charred.
How to customize perfectly grilled pound cake
Whether you use store-bought or a homemade pound cake recipe is entirely up to you. In fact, there's room to experiment with different flavors of cake. Grilling can enhance the profile of anything from vanilla to Meyer lemon loaf, pumpkin spice to dark chocolate pound cake, or even berry-laden recipes. The only thing to consider is that highly textured cakes may be more likely to crumble, reaffirming the importance of cutting thick slices.
After the pound cake has been selected and sliced, there's an opportunity to infuse extra flavor into the slices. Although brushing melted butter over either side can help crisp up textures, working with salted butter or a mixture of butter and maple syrup adds yet another dimension of depth. Alternatively, slices of pound cake can be basted (not saturated!) with simple syrup to boost caramelization and heighten complexity, especially if flavored syrups are used.
Following a kiss on the grill grates, pound cake is best served with something that ties flavors together. For example, balance bitter char with a sweetly vibrant lemon curd or berry coulis, or lean into decadent options like a scoop of ice cream or crème fraîche. Otherwise, underline caramelized toastiness with a medley of grilled stone fruit or roasted nuts. To keep things simple, garnish with a candied mint leaf or dusting of powdered sugar. Whatever you decide, grilled pound cake is a sweetly smoky dessert that's guaranteed to impress!