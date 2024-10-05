How To Grill Pound Cake So It Doesn't Fall Through The Grates

Delicious desserts don't need to be complicated. Sometimes less is more, which is precisely the case for pound cake. Stunning as a freshly baked loaf may be, grilling pound cake offers a whole new depth of flavor. Along with imparting a richly smoky taste, grilling crisps up textures and amps up aesthetics with visually pleasing char marks. Not to mention that grilling the cake is pretty effortless — that is, unless you have yet to master how to keep cake from crumbling and falling through the grates.

Pound cake is denser than other types of cake, which is what makes it excellent for grilling. However, this doesn't mean it's immune to falling apart when improperly prepped and handled. In order to prevent cake casualties before they happen, the first step is to cut the loaf using the right tool. We suggest using a serrated knife as it's less likely to damage the crumb. Likewise, it's essential that slices are cut at least an inch thick to maneuver the cake easily once it's placed on the grill.

For the best results when grilling, place your slices of pound cake diagonally on (preferably, oiled) grates as this helps keep the cake in one piece and ensures maximum contact with the grill to increase smokiness and char. Simply grill the cake on one side before carefully flipping it with a spatula and grilling the other side until golden and charred.