How To Use Phyllo Dough For A Revamped Take On Crispy Fish Sticks

Fish sticks are a retro classic that you can still find in the frozen food section to satisfy those childhood cravings. But if ultra-processed foods or frozen fish aren't as appealing to your adult tastes, you can use phyllo dough and your favorite fresh fish variety for a revamped take on crispy fish sticks. In a recent recipe developed by Food52 and NYTCooking contributor Carolina Gelen, she makes the crispiest, most elegant fish sticks out of fresh salmon filets daintily wrapped in oiled phyllo dough. First, she cuts two skinless salmon filets vertically into equally sized sticks before tossing them with dry seasonings before wrapping them in a single sheet of crinkled phyllo dough and baking them in a 375-degree oven for 22-25 minutes.

The trickiest part of the recipe is working with the delicate phyllo dough. Brushing the sheet with oil before handling it will fortify it and make it more pliable for the crinkling process. Once oiled, pinch the sheet with your thumb and forefinger, bunching it up into even crinkles before flipping the phyllo over so the oiled side faces outward. The salmon sticks are then placed on the dry side of the phyllo, wrapped, and baked. Crinkling will keep the phyllo intact as you wrap them while also creating a shatteringly crispy fish stick crust.