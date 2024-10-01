We Tried Starbucks' Milano Luna And Milano Sole Coffees, And The Difference Is Night And Day
Starbucks is introducing two new coffee bean roasts to its lineup: Milano Sole and Milano Luna. Together named the Milano Duetto, the pair hit cafes nationwide October 1. The Milano Duetto roasts pay homage to Starbucks' Italian inspiration. Back in the '80s, then-director of operations and marketing Howard Shultz took a trip to Italy and became enamored with the coffee culture of the country. He returned to the U.S. with a plan to recreate that Italian cafe experience (which the chain refers to as the "third place") at Starbucks.
Tasting Table was able to try both brews before they became available to the public (though sadly not in their Italian birthplace). The Milano Sole and Luna brews were both prepared in matching French presses. As a dedicated coffee drinker — who usually takes it black, no sugar — I was tapped to preview the Milano Duetto and see if the roasts live up to their ad copy.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What are the Milano Duetto roasts?
The Milano Duetto Luna and Sole blends themselves are an identical combination of Colombia and Sumatra coffee beans; what sets them apart is how the coffees are roasted. Starbucks coffee developer Sergio Alvarez — who has been with the company for 15 years after starting as a part-time barista — explained that the brand wanted to highlight the differences and similarities between Starbucks' history (represented by the dark Luna roast) and Italian tradition (the light Sole).
Alvarez shared that their team, on average, tastes between 300 and 500 cups of coffee per week to create the perfect brew. After a preview at the Milano Reserve Roastery in May 2024 the contrasting duo, a collaborative effort between roasters in Milan and Seattle, is ready to be shared with the world.
Where to buy the Milano Duetto roasts and how much they cost
Both the Milano Luna and Milano Sole roasts are available in 250-gram (or-8.81 ounce) bags of whole bean coffee, priced at $9.95 each. Additionally, for the month of October, coffee lovers will be able to order a cup of either roast brewed at Starbucks locations across the U.S., giving them the chance to try before they buy, so to speak, and make sure the roast is the right one for them.
Select Starbucks locations will also be offering tastings of the Milano Duetto. Any customers interested in attending one should reach out to their local cafe and see if there are going to be any held there or at another Starbucks in the area.
Starbucks Milano Sole is light in every sense of the word
Right off the bat, I can tell that the Milano Sole roast is not my cup of tea. (Or should I say "coffee," ba-dum-tsh.) The aroma is faint, fruity, and quite acidic — very in line with what you would expect from a light roast.
The flavor is significantly smoother and less acidic than I expected based on the smell, and the body is fairly thin. It tastes like your standard cup of bodega or corner-store coffee, but not in a bad way. As it cools, the flavor begins to become a bit sour for my taste, though Sergio Alvarez said it is wonderful when prepared iced.
Another journalist noted they do not enjoy coffee black, but they found this blend to be approachable. For me, it was too light in every sense of the word.
Starbucks Milano Luna is a comforting cup
Significantly more my speed, the Milano Luna roast smells deeply of dessert, bringing to mind caramelized sugar treats like freshly torched crème brûlée or Basque cheesecake.
The body is again fairly thin, but less so than the Sole roast, which works in its favor. The flavor is strong and deep, with little to no acid. I could see myself sipping this alongside some pastries. The end has some slightly burnt notes and gets a bit muddy, but not in a way that is altogether unpleasant.
Starbucks could not have picked a better time to release this roast. It feels incredibly cozy, and I believe people will turn to this brew again and again as the days get shorter.
Are the new Starbucks Milano Duetto coffee roasts for you?
Overall, both of the Milano Duetto roasts, the Luna and the Sole, are enjoyable and approachable sips. While I personally preferred the bolder and less acidic Luna, both brews are inoffensive versions of what they promise: a light roast and a dark roast.
Are these the best cups of coffee I've ever had? No, but they're far from the worst. Both are a bit thinner and less flavorful than I'd like, but I see how they will have mass appeal. Coffee nerds will need to check their lofty expectations at the door, but for the average consumer or someone just looking for a decent cup of joe, the Milano Duetto will satisfy.