We Tried Starbucks' Milano Luna And Milano Sole Coffees, And The Difference Is Night And Day

Starbucks is introducing two new coffee bean roasts to its lineup: Milano Sole and Milano Luna. Together named the Milano Duetto, the pair hit cafes nationwide October 1. The Milano Duetto roasts pay homage to Starbucks' Italian inspiration. Back in the '80s, then-director of operations and marketing Howard Shultz took a trip to Italy and became enamored with the coffee culture of the country. He returned to the U.S. with a plan to recreate that Italian cafe experience (which the chain refers to as the "third place") at Starbucks.

Tasting Table was able to try both brews before they became available to the public (though sadly not in their Italian birthplace). The Milano Sole and Luna brews were both prepared in matching French presses. As a dedicated coffee drinker — who usually takes it black, no sugar — I was tapped to preview the Milano Duetto and see if the roasts live up to their ad copy.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.