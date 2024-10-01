The Simple Safety Tip You Need To Roast Your Own Nuts Like A Pro

Nothing is quite as wholesome as home-roasting your own nuts. It's definitely a conversation starter for your next dinner party. With that said, there's one safety tip to keep in mind: You must roast them until they're completely dry. Generally, it takes between 20 and 30 minutes in an oven at 300°F, varying slightly depending on the nut type. For instance, brazil nuts take 20 while macadamias need a full 30 minutes.

But, assuming you want flavored nuts, this is where it gets complicated; some seasonings or choices of coating can lengthen the necessary roasting time. Ironically, one of the top tips you need for roasting nuts at home is to simply read the recipe. Anything involving egg whites, in particular, requires extra care, as uncooked or raw, these can carry salmonella, which could make you sick. Keep in mind that moisture decreases the shelf life of roasted nuts, too. While kept in airtight and dry conditions, they can last up to three months, but storing them already wet is guaranteed to speed up the rancidity process. Gross. Ensuring complete dryness is a must when roasting any type of nut.