The Easy Method To Batch-Prep Frozen Pork You Can Eat All Week
Batch cooking is not just a trendy thing, it is a time-saving idea that many busy people are embracing. But if you don't do it because you refuse to eat the same thing more than once a week, there's an easy hack to vary your meals using just one cut of pork to cook in different ways. Pork tenderloin will be your new batch-cooking best friend; simply cut it into thin slices, season them with your choice of spice rubs, and freeze them individually. That way you can grab them, defrost them, and quickly cook them whenever you need.
Simply place your tenderloin on a baking dish and freeze for 30-60 minutes so it's easier to slice into about ⅛"-thick pieces. Then toss the slices with your favorite seasoning, seal them in quart-size zipper bags, and freeze. Although it may seem like the slices are too thin, doing it this way means the meat will defrost super fast, within 10 minutes or so, and then they will cook in just five minutes. Easy-peasy for delicious worknight dinners.
What to make with your spiced pork tenderloin slices
The cool thing about this hack is that you can use an all-purpose rub that's versatile enough to cook different dishes, or freeze the slices in separate bags of smaller batches with different seasonings, depending on the dishes you want to make with each. You can get as creative as you want, like try a homemade five-spice mix and use the pork in a quick stir fry or atop a bowl of noodles, or mix up a batch of za'atar mix and make gyro-style wraps. Toss with your favorite fajita seasoning and make smoked pork tacos, and you can even make a quick "fake" al pastor using this easy recipe.
For an easy and nutritious lunch, quickly sear them and serve atop a salad, a nice bed of greens, on a grain bowl, or in a sandwich. If you're feeling a fancy dinner, you can give our pork sliders with bacon and onion jam a spin! There are lots of possibilities with this easy trick that will make your weekly batch cooking delicious and speedy.