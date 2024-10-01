The Easy Method To Batch-Prep Frozen Pork You Can Eat All Week

Batch cooking is not just a trendy thing, it is a time-saving idea that many busy people are embracing. But if you don't do it because you refuse to eat the same thing more than once a week, there's an easy hack to vary your meals using just one cut of pork to cook in different ways. Pork tenderloin will be your new batch-cooking best friend; simply cut it into thin slices, season them with your choice of spice rubs, and freeze them individually. That way you can grab them, defrost them, and quickly cook them whenever you need.

Simply place your tenderloin on a baking dish and freeze for 30-60 minutes so it's easier to slice into about ⅛"-thick pieces. Then toss the slices with your favorite seasoning, seal them in quart-size zipper bags, and freeze. Although it may seem like the slices are too thin, doing it this way means the meat will defrost super fast, within 10 minutes or so, and then they will cook in just five minutes. Easy-peasy for delicious worknight dinners.