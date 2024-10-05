Don't Throw Away Your Corn Silk - Put It On Ice Cream Instead

There's more to an ear of corn than its kernels. Although we won't deny that those juicy yellow bites are delicious, the reality is that the thin and shiny silk strands coating corn are also capable of tantalizing taste buds. So, why not put them to good use? Of the many ways to repurpose corn silk, our favorite trick to transform the wispy threads is to fry them. Just like that, the soft locks morph into a crispy topping that's terrific for treats, especially ice cream.

Mild and mellow, fried corn silk tastes slightly honeyed, making it fabulous when paired with scoops of sweetly decadent ice cream. Additionally, the strands boast a subtle earthiness — amplified after the fibers are fried — that bring balance as well as complexity to the dairy delight. Some say they have a nutty popcorn-like flavor. Beyond flavor, the crispy tresses add textural diversity. Plus, the frizzled strands massively increase visual appeal when scattered over ice cream, again proving their worth as a topping.

Luckily, crafting a crispy corn silk garnish is easy. Start by removing the silk strands from a cob of corn. Generally, the freshest threads are golden and smooth as opposed to brown and brittle. After letting them dry in a low oven, deep fry them in a neutral oil for several seconds until golden and crisp. It can help to tie small bundles in loose knots to manage the strands. For extra flavor, you could also coat warm silk strands in sugar or spices. But which ice creams should you pair the novel garnish with?