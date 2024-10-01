How Slap Ya Mama Cajun Seasoning Got Its Eccentric Name

At first glance, Slap Ya Mama seems like an unlikely name for a Cajun seasoning blend — or anything else. When Anthony "TW" Walker and his wife, Jennifer ("Mama Jen"), started searching for a name for their newly created Cajun seasoning, TW felt the same way. As an attorney and owner of a convenience store with a 24-hour deli, TW believed the name would upset some customers. Mama Jen disagreed.

The Walkers first began blending their own Cajun seasoning in 1996, when Mama Jen decided that the Cajun seasoning they used in their deli was too salty. Cajun seasoning's traditional ingredients — black pepper, red pepper, garlic, and salt — were readily available, so the Walker family sat down to create a seasoning blend that would add a kick to their deli foods without oversalting them. Their sons, Jack and Joe, pitched in by mixing the spices in a pickle jar, rolling it back and forth on the carpet.

When deli customers started buying jars of the seasoning, the Walkers knew it was time to expand the business. Mama Jen insisted that the Cajun seasoning be named Slap Ya Mama, partly in tribute to TW's "World Famous Slap Ya Mama Atomic Potatoes," a dish featuring russet potatoes, bell pepper, onion, and plenty of Cajun seasoning. Mama Jen knew that a fun, catchy name would attract customers' attention. She claimed that Slap Ya Mama was the perfect name for the Walkers' spicy Cajun blend.