How To Choose The Best Store-Bought Vegan Cheese, According To An Expert

A few years ago, you'd be hard-pressed to find store-bought vegan options beyond some Vegenaise and maybe some frozen black bean burger patties if your local grocery store was fancy. Nowadays, there's an overwhelming amount of options when it comes to vegan food. We wanted to get some tips on how to pick out the best vegan cheese from the grocery store, so we talked to expert, Nisha Vora, New York Times Best Selling Cookbook Author of "Big Vegan Flavor."

According to Vora, she doesn't buy store-bought vegan cheeses that often. So, when she does make her way to the grocery store, she does her best to prioritize products with a short ingredient list, and that melt well if that's the use she's after. She also looks for a "rich, somewhat tangy flavor." As she explains, "If a product is fermented or cultured, that's usually a good sign of its quality." Looking for minimal ingredients, not to mention pronounceable ingredients, is an excellent tip when shopping for any type of food that's new to your cooking routine.

