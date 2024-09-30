How To Reheat Cobbler For The Absolute Best Results

As delicious as Southern blueberry cobbler can be, it's unlikely you're downing the whole pan in one sitting. But if you've ever had this fresh, hot dessert right out of the oven, you know that a cold cobbler just can't compete with sweet, bubbly fruit juices and a warm, flaky crust. Yet it can feel a little intimidating reheating a whole pan, especially since it's already fully baked. So what should you do?

For best results, use the oven to reheat your cobbler. As opposed to other methods (like the microwave), the oven will evenly distribute heat around all sides of your baking dish, so you won't end up with warm and cold spots. Plus, it doesn't blast your dessert with intense heat right off the bat, which can lead to your crust burning. You have more control over the temperature in an oven, and you can warm up your cobbler nicely and slowly. However, this method is also ideal because you don't have to keep an eye on it like you would if you used a pan on the stove. And when it's done, you'll feel like you're eating a freshly baked dessert all over again.