How To Reheat Cobbler For The Absolute Best Results
As delicious as Southern blueberry cobbler can be, it's unlikely you're downing the whole pan in one sitting. But if you've ever had this fresh, hot dessert right out of the oven, you know that a cold cobbler just can't compete with sweet, bubbly fruit juices and a warm, flaky crust. Yet it can feel a little intimidating reheating a whole pan, especially since it's already fully baked. So what should you do?
For best results, use the oven to reheat your cobbler. As opposed to other methods (like the microwave), the oven will evenly distribute heat around all sides of your baking dish, so you won't end up with warm and cold spots. Plus, it doesn't blast your dessert with intense heat right off the bat, which can lead to your crust burning. You have more control over the temperature in an oven, and you can warm up your cobbler nicely and slowly. However, this method is also ideal because you don't have to keep an eye on it like you would if you used a pan on the stove. And when it's done, you'll feel like you're eating a freshly baked dessert all over again.
Two ways to reheat cobbler
If you have time after taking your cobbler out of the refrigerator, place your dish on the counter and let it come to room temperature. Then before you pop it in the oven, cover it loosely with a sheet of aluminum foil to prevent the top from becoming too brown. Your cobbler should only need between 10 and 20 minutes until the center is warm, but feel free to pull it out in between those times and check if it's good to go. To test it, insert a knife in the center and check if it feels warm when you pull it out.
Of course, there are times when you won't want to wait this long until you dig into your favorite strawberry cobbler recipe. In this case, you can turn to the microwave, but it's best if you only warm up one slice at a time. Keep in mind that overdoing it can make your crust overly crisp, so you'll want to take it out every 20 seconds or so to stir it around slightly. And, to help create moisture, lay a damp paper towel over the top of your slice — but make sure this sheet isn't too wet, as this will lead to a soggy crust (one of the big mistakes people make with fruit cobbler). If possible, nuke your treat at 50% power to try and mimic the oven's gentleness.