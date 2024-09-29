The Best Way To Thaw Frozen Bread

Freshly baked bread can be one of life's most pure and ephemeral joys. The feel of a pillowy, tender loaf of brioche between your fingertips or the rough, rigid crust of a sourdough boule is so specifically satisfying that it's difficult to reproduce. Yet sadly, this window of delight is often fleeting with bread, as the freshness factor can start to decline mere hours after it leaves the oven.

If you've ever stared longingly at a loaf of artisanal bread in a bakery but didn't purchase it for fear of half of the bread eventually going to waste, fear not, we have a better option for you than making croutons at home yet again. Bread is easy to freeze for later uses, as long as it's properly stored before freezing. But, when it comes to thawing it out, placing it on the counter isn't the best way.

Instead, let your frozen bread defrost in the refrigerator overnight. A longer defrost in the fridge is ideal so the temperature change is more gradual and will be less likely to cause sogginess, especially if you're defrosting a whole or half loaf, rather than slices.