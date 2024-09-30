Take Your Ice Cream Sandwich Above And Beyond With A Second Layer
If you can't decide between flavors for your next ice cream sandwich, just double up with a second layer of ice cream. You can stack ice cream flavors on top of each other to create an isolated filling block to sandwich between the cookies of your choice. Layering ice cream is a fairly straightforward technique that requires some patience, but will up your ice cream sandwich game. Start by lining a freezer-safe rectangular pan with plastic cling wrap, making sure it covers the sides with enough leftover to fold over the layered block.
To get an even spread of ice cream, it should thaw it until it's the consistency of a thick milkshake. You could cut frozen ice cream into chunks to soften quickly in a glass bowl, mixing it into a cohesive spread to layer over the plastic-lined bottom of a freezer-safe pan. Once you've created an even layer, firm the ice cream back up in the freezer for 20 minutes while you extract and thaw the next flavor layer of ice cream. Once you spread the second layer over the first, fold the plastic wrap over before placing it in the freezer for an overnight stay. Once the layered block is completely solid, you can divide and cut it into equal rectangles to place between rectangular cookie slices. Or go for circular ice cream slices cut with a cookie cutter to go between round cookies, it's up to you. Then the cookie sandwiches will need another long stint in the freezer to firm up.
Flavor combinations and ice cream sandwich tips
The success of your ice cream sandwiches depends upon the quality of the ice cream and the texture of your cookies. We've got a list of the best ice cream brands that will fit the bill. As for the cookies, a soft, chewy texture is ideal. In fact, the classic cookie sandwich cookie is more similar to a cake or whoopie pie recipe than a cookie. Some recipes opt for brownies. A chewy cookie or brownie will harden enough to keep its form and contain the ice cream, while still being easy to bite into. To ensure that the cookie doesn't get too hard, you'll want to store the cookie sandwiches in a covered container in the freezer. Covering the sandwiches will keep the cookies moist and help them absorb the extra moisture from the ice cream as the sandwiches harden overnight.
As for flavor combinations, the only limit is your immagination. You could make a classic Neapolitan sandwich with layers of vanilla and strawberry sandwiched between thin layers of this ultimate fudgy brownie recipe. Salted caramel and coffee ice cream would pair well with a snickerdoodle cookie. For chocolate chip fans, stuff chocolate chip cookies with a layer of chocolate chip and mint chocolate chip ice cream. Or go for layers of Dutch chocolate and banana flavored ice cream between gooey peanut butter cookies. And sweet cream and rum raisin ice creams sandwiched between oatmeal raisin cookies would be a fun frozen twist on oatmeal cream pies.