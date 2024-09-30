Take Your Ice Cream Sandwich Above And Beyond With A Second Layer

If you can't decide between flavors for your next ice cream sandwich, just double up with a second layer of ice cream. You can stack ice cream flavors on top of each other to create an isolated filling block to sandwich between the cookies of your choice. Layering ice cream is a fairly straightforward technique that requires some patience, but will up your ice cream sandwich game. Start by lining a freezer-safe rectangular pan with plastic cling wrap, making sure it covers the sides with enough leftover to fold over the layered block.

To get an even spread of ice cream, it should thaw it until it's the consistency of a thick milkshake. You could cut frozen ice cream into chunks to soften quickly in a glass bowl, mixing it into a cohesive spread to layer over the plastic-lined bottom of a freezer-safe pan. Once you've created an even layer, firm the ice cream back up in the freezer for 20 minutes while you extract and thaw the next flavor layer of ice cream. Once you spread the second layer over the first, fold the plastic wrap over before placing it in the freezer for an overnight stay. Once the layered block is completely solid, you can divide and cut it into equal rectangles to place between rectangular cookie slices. Or go for circular ice cream slices cut with a cookie cutter to go between round cookies, it's up to you. Then the cookie sandwiches will need another long stint in the freezer to firm up.