The Key Tip To Remember When Making Vegan Grilled Cheese

One of the foods that newly minted vegans miss the most is cheese, as evidenced by a booming plant-based dairy industry. Vegan cheese has different properties than dairy based cheeses and may not bubble or brown. But one thing vegan cheese manufacturers have accomplished is its ability to melt, specifically into a vegan grilled cheese sandwich. We consulted a vegan recipe expert for some tips to remember when making vegan grilled cheese.

Nisha Vora, author of "The New York Times" bestselling cookbook "Big Vegan Flavor," echoes many of the same preparation and cooking tips you'd use in a conventional grilled cheese sandwich. Like dairy cheese, vegan cheese comes shredded, sliced, or in blocks. Vora says, "Since shredded cheese melts more quickly than sliced cheese, I opt for that when making a vegan grilled cheese (even if nontraditional)." You can buy pre-shredded vegan cheese, or you can use a box grater or food processor to grate a block before spreading it over your sandwich bread of choice.

When it comes to cooking a vegan grilled cheese, Vora advocates a low and slow method to help the vegan cheese melt into a gooey center at the same rate as your bread toasts, saying, "Using low heat helps prevent it from separating or becoming grainy, and gives it time to melt without the outside of the food (i.e., the bread in a grilled cheese) burning." Vora's own vegan grilled cheese recipe is a sophisticated affair, stuffed with two types of cheese and the addition of jalapeños, pesto and avocado.