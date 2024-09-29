Yes, You Can Make Jam With Frozen Fruit

For foodies, the beginning of fall has plenty of meaning beyond just the changing of the leaves. Whether you're dying to sip your first pumpkin spice latte or you've got a box of warm apple cider doughnuts waiting to be devoured, autumn's seasonal flavors are simply unmatched by any other season. However, there's more fruit to be discovered this fall beyond your typical apple and pumpkin, and it's probably sitting in your freezer. That's right, all that frozen fruit you picked over the summer is sitting patiently, hoping that you'll get some use out of it. Making jam with frozen fruit is a great way to ensure that you've have tasty produce year-round, so thaw out your berries and make a batch of jam to enjoy over toast, on a cheese plate, or in a classic PB & J.

You might think that frozen fruit will lead to an unappealing texture and taste, but actually, it's just the opposite. Frozen fruit, even the stuff you buy at the store, is actually some of the freshest fruit you can get. It's usually frozen while it's fresh and flavorful, and the freezing process helps preserve its nutrients — like vitamin C and folate — along with its sweetness. In terms of texture, frozen fruit can actually help contribute to a thicker jam as long as you let it macerate with sugar and don't let it defrost for too long. Otherwise, you might end up with a runny jam that doesn't set properly.