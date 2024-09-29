Yes, You Can Make Jam With Frozen Fruit
For foodies, the beginning of fall has plenty of meaning beyond just the changing of the leaves. Whether you're dying to sip your first pumpkin spice latte or you've got a box of warm apple cider doughnuts waiting to be devoured, autumn's seasonal flavors are simply unmatched by any other season. However, there's more fruit to be discovered this fall beyond your typical apple and pumpkin, and it's probably sitting in your freezer. That's right, all that frozen fruit you picked over the summer is sitting patiently, hoping that you'll get some use out of it. Making jam with frozen fruit is a great way to ensure that you've have tasty produce year-round, so thaw out your berries and make a batch of jam to enjoy over toast, on a cheese plate, or in a classic PB & J.
You might think that frozen fruit will lead to an unappealing texture and taste, but actually, it's just the opposite. Frozen fruit, even the stuff you buy at the store, is actually some of the freshest fruit you can get. It's usually frozen while it's fresh and flavorful, and the freezing process helps preserve its nutrients — like vitamin C and folate — along with its sweetness. In terms of texture, frozen fruit can actually help contribute to a thicker jam as long as you let it macerate with sugar and don't let it defrost for too long. Otherwise, you might end up with a runny jam that doesn't set properly.
Tips for making frozen fruit jam
For the most part, making jam with frozen fruit will look pretty similar to making jam with fresh fruit. You can even use an equal amount of frozen fruit to replace fresh fruit, meaning most recipes will remain virtually the same. If you're making something like an easy strawberry jam, start by macerating them with granulated sugar while they're still frozen. This process should last just about a half hour. After that, you'll want to transfer the sugar and berry mixture to the stovetop.
Here's where you can get creative but still try not to overcomplicate your recipe. Depending on your preference and how chunky you like your jam, use a potato masher to reach your desired consistency before the jam begins to bubble. If you prefer a jam with bigger fruit chunks, leave it be, and if you prefer a smoother jam, mash down the all the fruit chunks. Refer to your recipe to determine how long you should watch the jam boil and what signs you're looking for to reach the desired consistency of your jam. Most recipes call for about 20 minutes of stove time, until the mixture begins to bubble and thicken. Once it's done, pour your jam into jars and enjoy a taste of summertime fruit to brighten up the gloomiest of fall days.