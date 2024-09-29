The Crucial Rule Of Thumb For Freezing Steak A Second Time

Nobody wants to refreeze their steak a second time. We all know it probably isn't ideal, but sometimes, life just gets in the way. If you thaw your steak in the fridge, it can take a long time, and if you didn't time things just right, your steak could still be frozen in the middle when you need it. Or maybe you thought you wanted it when you took it out of the freezer last night, but the winds of food desire are impossible to predict that far ahead of time, and your mind has changed.

So then you worry, is it safe to refreeze? What am I actually doing to my steak when I refreeze it? I don't want it to go to waste, but I don't want to get sick either. Thankfully, it's perfectly safe to refreeze your steak — you just need to be careful about how you store it in between.

Both raw and cooked food including steak is safe to be refrozen after being defrosted the first time if they were thawed in the refrigerator and kept chilled. However, if you let your steak sit out at room temperature for two hours or more, it should not be refrozen. You also shouldn't refreeze steak if it was defrosted using cold water or the microwave. Finally, only refreeze your steak if it was kept in the fridge for less than the three to five day window that is considered safe to store chilled meat.