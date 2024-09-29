The Best Nespresso Pods To Brew For A Fluffy Latte With Bold Flavors

If it's a day ending in Y, you can expect a new coffee trend to be filling up your social media feed. Beyond being trendy, some of these ideas are solidly delicious, making your morning or afternoon coffee extra special, and fluffy coffee lands squarely in that category. Fluffy coffee is all about marshmallow cream and strong coffee tempered by milk. The combination has you buzzing between the sugar and caffeine while also tasting and looking like a sweet treat.

There are a few brands of marshmallow cream you can choose between, but they are pretty similar. The coffee is a critical part of making a well-balanced fluffy coffee since it needs to be bold enough to cut through the sweetness but with the right flavor notes to complement the taste of the marshmallow.

For a top-notch homemade latte, you need good espresso, and Nespresso delivers just that. Nespresso has so many varieties of espresso, though, that you might wonder if it matters which Nespresso pod you choose for a fluffy coffee. While none of them are wrong, there are a few best selling pods that will make the best drink. Napoli, Ristretto Italiano, and Vaniglia are the top three Nespresso pods for the best fluffy latte.