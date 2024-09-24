The Common Veggie Paprika Is Made From Might Surprise You

So how does the bright red bell pepper turn into that powder spice that's in your kitchen cabinet? It starts with ripened peppers that are dried for at least several hours and up to a couple of days to dehydrate them. They can sit out and take quite a while to dry, or the process can be sped up with an oven, dehydrator, or even an air fryer. For smoked paprika, specifically, the peppers are roasted over an oak fire.

After the red bell peppers (or other pepper variety) are finished dehydrating, the vegetable is finely ground with a spice grinder. For mass-produced paprika, the prepared spice will likely be combined with a preservative to keep it fresh and to keep the granules separate for easy use. The result is the smoky, spicy, or sweet paprika that you have likely tasted many times. Depending on if a bell pepper or another variety is used, the finished product could be Hungarian, Spanish, or regular paprika.

And now that you know what exactly is in that jar in your spice cabinet, use it to give a pop of color and flavor to your next dish of deviled eggs or to give layers of flavor to smoky romesco sauce — all thanks to the varieties of peppers that we all eat quite often.