Garlic Vinegar Is The Punchy Condiment You'll Want On Everything

Garlic. Is there anything it can't do? With so many variations of garlic and myriad ways to use each one, there are pretty much no limits to how you can include garlic in your favorite dishes. Whether breakfast, lunch, dinner, and yes, even dessert, garlic is an excellent accompaniment to just about every meal. Garlic also makes a perfect pairing for the ultimate condiment. Infusing garlic into one of the many different types of vinegar is a great way to create a dressing, sauce, and go-with that you'll keep going back to every time.

Also known as "dam toi," garlic vinegar is a staple of Vietnamese cuisine and Hanoi-style pho. This spicy condiment packs a punch of incredible flavor with tangy vinegar and earthy garlic that can be used on much more than just pho. What's more, it's super simple to make at home. The basic ingredients for garlic vinegar include cloves of fresh garlic that have been bruised or crushed, unseasoned rice vinegar, hot peppers, and water. Depending on your level of spice tolerance, you can use serrano or Thai chiles and moderate the level of heat by using more or less in your preparation. A 1:2 ratio of water to vinegar is ideal and you can adjust to taste. You can start using the garlic vinegar after storing it overnight and it can be kept for several months when refrigerated.