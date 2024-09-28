Garlic Vinegar Is The Punchy Condiment You'll Want On Everything
Garlic. Is there anything it can't do? With so many variations of garlic and myriad ways to use each one, there are pretty much no limits to how you can include garlic in your favorite dishes. Whether breakfast, lunch, dinner, and yes, even dessert, garlic is an excellent accompaniment to just about every meal. Garlic also makes a perfect pairing for the ultimate condiment. Infusing garlic into one of the many different types of vinegar is a great way to create a dressing, sauce, and go-with that you'll keep going back to every time.
Also known as "dam toi," garlic vinegar is a staple of Vietnamese cuisine and Hanoi-style pho. This spicy condiment packs a punch of incredible flavor with tangy vinegar and earthy garlic that can be used on much more than just pho. What's more, it's super simple to make at home. The basic ingredients for garlic vinegar include cloves of fresh garlic that have been bruised or crushed, unseasoned rice vinegar, hot peppers, and water. Depending on your level of spice tolerance, you can use serrano or Thai chiles and moderate the level of heat by using more or less in your preparation. A 1:2 ratio of water to vinegar is ideal and you can adjust to taste. You can start using the garlic vinegar after storing it overnight and it can be kept for several months when refrigerated.
How to use garlic vinegar
After you've patiently waited for your vinegar to infuse, you can finally utilize it to its fullest extent. Taking a page from how to incorporate pickled garlic into dishes, there are plenty of meals that would benefit from an addition of garlic vinegar.
Garlic vinegar makes an excellent addition to a wide variety of soups if you want to brighten up your broth with a kick of tangy umami. For example, a splash of garlic vinegar would be a wonderful addition to an easy chicken carcass soup recipe. Similar to dressing up your green beans with a tangy garlicky vinaigrette, you can also try tossing a number of different veggies with garlic vinegar.
There are also plenty of creative uses to turn your garlic vinegar into a delightful dipping sauce. Try making your favorite pork and cabbage dumplings recipe and include a side of garlic vinegar to dip them in. However you choose to use garlic-infused vinegar, it will elevate your meals beyond belief.