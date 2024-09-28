The Sweet, Fruity Addition For A Unique Twist On Your Grilled Cheese
Everyone knows that the best grilled cheeses consist of more than just the two main ingredients. We love to spruce up the sandwich with a tangy spread or our favorite meat to enhance it while staying true to its classic flavor. While it's nice to stick to ingredients that are a no-brainer pairing for cheese, adding pineapple to grilled cheese is a sweet spin you have to try.
Using a touch of sweetness will always be a great way to elevate your grilled cheese. Though richer ingredients like caramelized onions or hot honey are great with the meal, pineapple brings a fresh flavor that makes the savory sandwich stand out. If you like how the fruit tastes on pizza, know that it'll bring the same mouthwatering effect to a grilled cheese. The tart pineapple is great with mild, creamy-tasting cheeses that allow its tropical flavor to be on full display while melting into its plump texture. Try using mozzarella, parmesan, or Monterey Jack along with the pineapple.
For the grilled cheese, you can opt for canned pineapple chunks or rings or cut the fruit yourself for a fresher flavor. Butter both sides of the bread slices then add a layer of cheese, followed by pineapple, then another layer of cheese. Place the sandwich in a buttered skillet and heat it until both sides are golden brown.
Elevate your pineapple grilled cheese with these ingredients
The combination of cheese and pineapple is reminiscent of a pizza, so you might as well go all out to create a Detroit-style Hawaiian pizza in grilled cheese form. The pie's mix of sweet and savory is certainly something your grilled cheese can take note of. You can either add slices of fresh tomato onto the sandwich before cooking or whip up an herbaceous tomato soup to dip it inside. Either way, don't forget to include the fresh mozzarella and ham for an umami component to balance out the pineapple.
For the people who don't love pairing pineapples with tomatoes, butter your bread with this 3-ingredient garlic butter before piling on the parmesan and pineapples. The garlic brings a pungent, buttery flavor that makes the pineapple sing.
For the fruit to shine even more, grill it for a few minutes to give it a charred, caramelized effect. Afterward, sprinkle it with chopped basil and oregano and place it on the slice of bread before making your grilled cheese sandwich.
If you don't mind the sweetness of the fruit and you're looking for more, finish off your grilled cheese with a squeeze of habanero hot honey. The pepper packs a fiery punch that's not for the faint of heart, but the fruity, floral taste it has makes it worth it. Plus, the cheese should help to offset some of the heat, leaving behind the sweet taste of the honey and habanero.