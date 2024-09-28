The Sweet, Fruity Addition For A Unique Twist On Your Grilled Cheese

Everyone knows that the best grilled cheeses consist of more than just the two main ingredients. We love to spruce up the sandwich with a tangy spread or our favorite meat to enhance it while staying true to its classic flavor. While it's nice to stick to ingredients that are a no-brainer pairing for cheese, adding pineapple to grilled cheese is a sweet spin you have to try.

Using a touch of sweetness will always be a great way to elevate your grilled cheese. Though richer ingredients like caramelized onions or hot honey are great with the meal, pineapple brings a fresh flavor that makes the savory sandwich stand out. If you like how the fruit tastes on pizza, know that it'll bring the same mouthwatering effect to a grilled cheese. The tart pineapple is great with mild, creamy-tasting cheeses that allow its tropical flavor to be on full display while melting into its plump texture. Try using mozzarella, parmesan, or Monterey Jack along with the pineapple.

For the grilled cheese, you can opt for canned pineapple chunks or rings or cut the fruit yourself for a fresher flavor. Butter both sides of the bread slices then add a layer of cheese, followed by pineapple, then another layer of cheese. Place the sandwich in a buttered skillet and heat it until both sides are golden brown.