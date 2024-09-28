Transform Jalapeño Poppers Into A Simple Snack With A Slice Of Bread

At some point in the late 2010s and early 2020s, we all fell in love with eating like a kid again. Sure, mac and cheese and tater tots have always been there for us when we needed a comforting bite or a solid substance to partner with several rounds of beer. But restaurants have since started adding fancified versions of childhood classics to their menus. Jalapeño poppers fall right into that category, and if you want to prepare your own slightly upscale version of the TGI Friday's staple without the hassle of deep frying at home, try layering the basic components onto a slice of perfectly browned bread.

If recent culinary trends — and the seemingly endless slides of food-related posts on social media — have demonstrated anything, it's that toast is the perfect foundation for a wide variety of toppings. What for decades was primarily a vehicle for butter is now a rustic shuttle for everything from honey ricotta with fresh berries to prosciutto and whipped goat cheese. With jalapeño poppers, the toast's crispy texture mimics the crunch of a breaded-and-fried stuffed pepper and delightfully contrasts with the molten cheese spread. Also consider using a slice of medium-thick sourdough, which won't buckle under the weight of the toppings, but whose crust will still singe nicely since it's not too hefty.