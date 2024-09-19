You Only Have One Weekend To Get Krispy Kreme Pumpkin Spice Donuts

Pumpkin spice season has become so huge that it's overtaking the holiday season as our country's longest celebration, but Krispy Kreme is bucking the trend by teasing its fans with only one small taste of the fall flavor this year. What started as a fun little pumpkin pie-inspired autumn experiment at Starbucks over 20 years ago has become maybe the most in-demand seasonal flavor ever created, and from Labor Day to Halloween there is usually no end to how you can get your fix. Far from being limited to lattes and coffee shop muffins, there are now great pumpkin spice products that range from beer to ice cream and popcorn. So maybe Krispy Kreme felt like it needed to step back and make pumpkin spice special again because its Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed donuts are only going to be available for one weekend, from Friday, September 20 to Sunday, September 22.

The three-day pumpkin spice celebration at Krispy Kreme is timed for the true beginning of fall, according to a press release from the company. The pumpkin spice version of its original glazed donuts will be offered as singles and in dozens and will be available in-store or to order online or through the Krispy Kreme app. The company says its pumpkin spice donut "brings just the right amount of pumpkin spice flavor in every melt-in-your-mouth bite."