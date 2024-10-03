Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish New Year, one of the most important holidays for worship and celebration. These feats involve many delicious traditional dishes that often symbolize stories surrounding the holiday, or in the case of Rosh Hashanah, well wishes for the new year. Challah, a braided loaf of brioche-like bread, is a mainstay at every Jewish celebration, except for all the flourless Passover recipes. However, a Rosh Hashanah challah is round, formed into a beautiful spiral or circular braid, and studded with raisins to symbolize, among other things, prosperity, God's timeless omnipotence, and good times without end.

If you're daunted by the task of forming a spiraled Challah, you can make Rosh Hashanah a little simpler this year with pull-apart Challah rolls instead. Pull-apart bread will maintain the symbolism of the circle because it's composed of dough balls that you can bake in a circular baking tin. You can use our recipe for the ultimate challah bread to create the dough.

However, instead of forming the risen dough into a thick braid, you'll divide it into 15 different mounds to form circular knots. Then, pack the knots into a circular or rectangular baking pan, cover the pan, and let the dough rest for another 30 minutes while you preheat the oven. Brush the rolls with egg wash for that beautiful deep brown brioche crust and bake them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes, rotating the baking pan halfway through.