Take Your Grilled Cheese And Soup Combo To The Next Level With This Spicy Shakeup

There aren't many meals that grace the menus of elementary school cafeterias as well as fine dining establishments, so the fact that you can find grilled cheese and tomato soup at both — as well as at diners, bars, bistros, and pretty much every other category of restaurant you can think of — is a testament to the dish's admiration in American culture. The combo is a comforting go-to as the temperatures cool, a nourishing bite during cold-and-flu season after chicken soup has worn out its welcome, and a quick way to get dinner on the table. But perhaps one of the best qualities of grilled cheese and tomato soup is how infinitely adaptable it has become.

If you're looking for a new way to elevate this classic while boosting the spice level, consider finding inspiration in a fusion of Caribbean and Mexican flavors. "I love a brothy oxtail soup and I love posole," Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., tells Tasting Table. "Combining the two makes for a flavorful and delicious soup. A grilled cheese made of cheddar and Chihuahua cheese pairs perfectly with a bowl of oxtail posole!"

While the latter might not sound like it could even be a distant cousin of tomato soup, some posoles, like a rojo, can be made with tomatoes, lending the dish a vibrant balance of sweetness and tang. Meanwhile, the sandwich isn't much of a departure from a typical grilled cheese — a layer of Chihuahua cheese simply enhances its gooeyness.