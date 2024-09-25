Take Your Grilled Cheese And Soup Combo To The Next Level With This Spicy Shakeup
There aren't many meals that grace the menus of elementary school cafeterias as well as fine dining establishments, so the fact that you can find grilled cheese and tomato soup at both — as well as at diners, bars, bistros, and pretty much every other category of restaurant you can think of — is a testament to the dish's admiration in American culture. The combo is a comforting go-to as the temperatures cool, a nourishing bite during cold-and-flu season after chicken soup has worn out its welcome, and a quick way to get dinner on the table. But perhaps one of the best qualities of grilled cheese and tomato soup is how infinitely adaptable it has become.
If you're looking for a new way to elevate this classic while boosting the spice level, consider finding inspiration in a fusion of Caribbean and Mexican flavors. "I love a brothy oxtail soup and I love posole," Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., tells Tasting Table. "Combining the two makes for a flavorful and delicious soup. A grilled cheese made of cheddar and Chihuahua cheese pairs perfectly with a bowl of oxtail posole!"
While the latter might not sound like it could even be a distant cousin of tomato soup, some posoles, like a rojo, can be made with tomatoes, lending the dish a vibrant balance of sweetness and tang. Meanwhile, the sandwich isn't much of a departure from a typical grilled cheese — a layer of Chihuahua cheese simply enhances its gooeyness.
This grilled cheese and soup combo is a labor of love
Oxtail (literally the tail of a cow), long considered an undesirable cut across much of the U.S., has soared in popularity in recent years. Traditionally used in slow-braised oxtail stew, the collagen-rich parts have now become the star of a French dip, been heaped upon grilled beef patties for monstrous burgers, and loaded into dumpling wrappers for a supple bite. However, increased demand may mean the average home cook can't easily source oxtail. Try calling your local butcher in advance to determine whether it's in stock, or reach out directly to a cattle rancher — it's not uncommon for farms to sell directly to consumers and even ship orders out of state.
Slow-braised oxtail (three to four hours for melt-off-the-bone meat) can then be chopped and easily incorporated into posole, which finds a good companion in a variety of meats. While the protein may vary, the traditional Mexican soup almost always features puffy hominy and a variety of chiles for heat. Using dried kernels that need to be soaked overnight in water may be more labor-intensive, but the earthiness of the corn along with a slightly chewy consistency rewards the extra effort — qualities that are lacking in the canned version. Finally, pair the posole with a sandwich layered not just in cheddar but queso Chihuahua, a semi-soft Mexican cheese for a slow-moving, lava-like consistency that won't overwhelm the flavors of the soup thanks to its mild nature.