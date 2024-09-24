The Absolute Best Wine Pairing For Lamb Burgers
Opting for lamb over beef or poultry is the key to a delicious, gourmet burger. The game meat has a strong, dynamic flavor that's best when chewed in between sips of wine rather than washed down with a beer. Practically any major type of red wine would be suitable with lamb burgers, but we spoke to an expert who has the absolute best pick.
Lamb is tender, yet extremely rich. Since it's classified as game meat, it has a unique earthiness that makes it perfect for one wine in particular, according to Wissam Baki, executive chef at Amal in Miami. "I prefer a nice syrah when eating a lamb burger due to its robust fruit flavors, peppery notes, and balanced tannins, which complement the rich, savory taste of the lamb while enhancing the burger's seasoning," he explains. With their flavors being so suited for one another, syrah and game meat make a classic food and wine pairing you have to try.
The vino is extremely full-bodied, making it perfect for lamb's woodsy taste. The dark, bold red features notes of blackberry, blueberry, and plum, as well as black olives and chocolate. It gets a velvety edge from notes of tobacco leaf and leather, then finishes off with soft spice thanks to aromas of peppercorn. Lamb has a bold flavor of its own, and this wine complements its gamier taste rather than overshadowing it.
How should lamb burgers be seasoned when paired with syrah?
With its gamey taste, lamb already has enough flavor to bring out the best from syrah. However, if you want to spruce things up beyond just salt and pepper, our best lamb burger recipe is packed with plenty of flavor. Coriander and minced garlic cloves are mixed into the minced lamb — seasonings that will be further enhanced when consumed with the wine, just as chef Baki suggests. There's also a dash of lemon juice and Dijon mustard featured for tanginess. Most notable are the mint leaves, which bring a zesty, cooling effect to the hearty meat and rich wine.
For a meal that showcases even more flavors from the wine, you can liven up lamb burgers with a fruit chutney. The fruits in syrah are what give it its deep flavor and delicious taste, so you can pull those out by using similar ingredients in your burger. A sweet, spicy plum chutney featuring ginger, cardamom, and star anise brings a luscious, bold taste to your lamb burgers and also suits the wine. You can also opt for a fig chutney made with lemon juice, rosemary, nutmeg, balsamic vinegar, and honey.
To balance out these flavors, top the burgers with a light, creamy cheese like Brie, mozzarella, or goat cheese. While they contribute to the umaminess of the burgers, they help prevent the lamb and syrah combination from becoming too heavy. Finish the meal off with something a little nutty, like sauteed mushrooms or a swipe of roasted garlic.