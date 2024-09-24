The Absolute Best Wine Pairing For Lamb Burgers

Opting for lamb over beef or poultry is the key to a delicious, gourmet burger. The game meat has a strong, dynamic flavor that's best when chewed in between sips of wine rather than washed down with a beer. Practically any major type of red wine would be suitable with lamb burgers, but we spoke to an expert who has the absolute best pick.

Lamb is tender, yet extremely rich. Since it's classified as game meat, it has a unique earthiness that makes it perfect for one wine in particular, according to Wissam Baki, executive chef at Amal in Miami. "I prefer a nice syrah when eating a lamb burger due to its robust fruit flavors, peppery notes, and balanced tannins, which complement the rich, savory taste of the lamb while enhancing the burger's seasoning," he explains. With their flavors being so suited for one another, syrah and game meat make a classic food and wine pairing you have to try.

The vino is extremely full-bodied, making it perfect for lamb's woodsy taste. The dark, bold red features notes of blackberry, blueberry, and plum, as well as black olives and chocolate. It gets a velvety edge from notes of tobacco leaf and leather, then finishes off with soft spice thanks to aromas of peppercorn. Lamb has a bold flavor of its own, and this wine complements its gamier taste rather than overshadowing it.