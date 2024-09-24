How To Get The Absolute Best Flavor When Making Lamb Burgers

Are your homemade lamb burgers dry and flavorless? Now's the time to do your culinary homework on the best way to prep and cook ground lamb patties. And lucky for you, we got the inside scoop from Wissam Baki, the executive chef at Lebanese restaurant AMAL, on how to maximize the savory deliciousness of your next batch.

"To achieve the best flavor and texture in lamb burgers," Baki explains, "use high-fat ground lamb, incorporate minced garlic and fresh herbs [like] rosemary." Using a cut of ground lamb with a high fat content guarantees that your burgers will be packed full of savory flavor and have a succulent mouthfeel — as the flecks of fat meet the heat of a grill or skillet they'll melt into the lamb, creating a juicy patty with an inviting aroma. As a general rule, aim for a minimum of 20% fat to elicit a mouthwatering texture and flavorsome center. Incorporating minced garlic into your patty will lend it some bite, while a dash of rosemary will provide an inviting herby aroma. Garlic and rosemary are classic flavor pairings with lamb because they complement it's almost gamey, pastoral taste. This is particularly evident in Greek cuisine where dishes like slow roasted lamb studded with fresh rosemary and garlic and barbecued souvlaki are world-renowned classics. However, you can also switch things up and use mint or oregano (both dried and fresh varieties will work).