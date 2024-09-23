How To Adjust Your Slow Cooker Settings For High Altitudes

Whether you love vacationing in a mountain cabin or live in a high-altitude city, you've probably noticed that your favorite recipes don't turn out very well unless you adapt them. Water takes less time to boil, but you need more time to cook food in it because water boils at a lower temperature at high altitudes. Liquids evaporate faster at high altitudes because the air is less humid, so food dries out unless you add more moisture or wrap your food in foil.

Slow cooker recipes are affected, too, thanks to the lower boiling temperature and drier air. You will need to extend your cooking time and ensure that your food is cooking at the proper temperature. If your slow cooker heats food too slowly, bacteria in the food could survive the cooking process, leading to a foodborne illness.

What if your slow cooker has a dial control? Colorado State University Extension suggests that you cook your food on high for one hour, then reduce the cooking temperature to low. At sea level, the low setting brings your slow-cooked food to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, killing harmful bacteria, but at higher altitudes, this won't happen because the boiling point of water is lower. Starting the cooking process on the high setting ensures that your food will reach that all-important 200 degrees Fahrenheit. The United States Department of Agriculture recommends checking your food with a food thermometer before serving to be sure it is at a safe temperature.