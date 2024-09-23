The Absolute Best Baguette Substitute For Bánh Mì Sandwiches

What differentiates a bánh mì from any other type of sandwich? Well, aside from the slather of umami rich pâté, the plethora of fresh vegetables and herbs, and the marinated cold cut meats, bánh mìs are unique because all of these ingredients are sandwiched between a Vietnamese baguette. Introduced to Vietnamese cuisine during the French Colonial Period, the bánh mì's bread of choice is representative of the peoples' empowerment — and it's much more than a Vietnamese replica of the French original.

A Vietnamese baguette is, comparatively, not quite as chewy as the French baguette, with a delicate crust that cracks and crumbs to reveal a soft and airy inside. Its texture perfectly complements the combination of fresh, vibrant, and rich ingredients within, but if you are looking for a substitute, there is another type of bread that could stand its place. According to chef Michelle Wallace, the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., a Houston-favorite pop-up sandwich shop, the best bread substitute for bánh mì sandwiches is a Mexican Bolillo bun.

As Wallace explained to Tasting Table, Mexican Bolillo buns have a similar texture to the Vietnamese style baguettes that are traditional to bánh mí sandwiches. "The crusty exterior and soft, pillowy crumb makes it perfect for a báhn mì!"