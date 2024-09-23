The Absolute Best Baguette Substitute For Bánh Mì Sandwiches
What differentiates a bánh mì from any other type of sandwich? Well, aside from the slather of umami rich pâté, the plethora of fresh vegetables and herbs, and the marinated cold cut meats, bánh mìs are unique because all of these ingredients are sandwiched between a Vietnamese baguette. Introduced to Vietnamese cuisine during the French Colonial Period, the bánh mì's bread of choice is representative of the peoples' empowerment — and it's much more than a Vietnamese replica of the French original.
A Vietnamese baguette is, comparatively, not quite as chewy as the French baguette, with a delicate crust that cracks and crumbs to reveal a soft and airy inside. Its texture perfectly complements the combination of fresh, vibrant, and rich ingredients within, but if you are looking for a substitute, there is another type of bread that could stand its place. According to chef Michelle Wallace, the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., a Houston-favorite pop-up sandwich shop, the best bread substitute for bánh mì sandwiches is a Mexican Bolillo bun.
As Wallace explained to Tasting Table, Mexican Bolillo buns have a similar texture to the Vietnamese style baguettes that are traditional to bánh mí sandwiches. "The crusty exterior and soft, pillowy crumb makes it perfect for a báhn mì!"
Other worthy bánh mí substitutions
On the topic of substituting your baguette — one of the most important elements to the bánh mí — it's inevitable that the conversation up to other possible substitutions. After all, some of the ingredients, including the liver pâté and the cuts of pork and meatballs used, can be hard to get your hands on. In some cities, the best place to get the ingredients themselves is from the very same shop you'd get the bánh mí from. Then, once you get there, you might as well have the entire sandwich made for you. But, alas, that's not always an option — and some of us prefer to be a little more hands on when it comes to our sandwiches.
In the simple bánh mí recipe she shared with Tasting Table, Susan Olayinka discussed potential substitutions you can reach for when the traditional ones aren't available to you. She explained that, as far as the meat is concerned, you can substitute mushrooms, tempeh, or tofu for something vegetarian, while her own recipe uses sauteed chicken in place of the usual pork. She also recommends substituting soy sauce for the Maggi seasoning, which can be hard to find outside of your local Asian market. Also, if you want to go fully vegan, mushrooms are an earthy pâté swap that you can easily make at home, providing that burst of umami that is so cognizant to these sandwiches.