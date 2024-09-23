Don't Hesitate To Use Sad-Looking, Bruised Tomatoes In Your Soup

Venturing into global cuisines can reveal new ways to use bruised tomatoes. They are a practical addition to healthy Indian soups like Moong Dal. This lentil soup benefits from the addition of tomatoes. To use them, start by heating a bit of oil in a pan and sautéing the tomatoes in with the onions, garlic, and spices. This process allows the aromatic ingredients and the tomatoes to marinate together, creating a well-rounded base. For an Indian-inspired Cabbage and Lentil Curry Soup, consider adding bruised tomatoes into the recipe. Simply chop the tomatoes and stir them into the pot along with the lentils, broth, and spices. Let everything lightly boil together until the flavors marry and the soup has reached your desired consistency.

To use bruised tomatoes later, cook them on the stove until they start to peel and the moisture has reduced significantly. Blend the mixture and stir in the juice of one lemon or lime to help preserve it. Transfer the paste to airtight containers and store in the fridge for up to 3 months. There are so many uses for tomato paste, as it can enhance soups, sauces, and stews. Alternatively, you can chop your bruised tomatoes and store them in freezer bags. When ready to cook, thaw the chunks directly into your recipes as you are preparing it. These methods help you make the most of your bruised tomatoes, adding flavor to your meals and reducing waste.