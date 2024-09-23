You Can Roast Bulbs Of Garlic In Foil, But There's An Even Better Hands-On Way

Roasting bulbs of garlic in a foil packet while they're still in their papery casing is super convenient, delivering deliciously tender, soft, and spreadable cloves. However, there's an even better way to make these pudgy little nuggets of squishy goodness. It's just as effortless but also produces an aromatic oil that you can mix into salad dressings, drizzle over pasta, or whizz into hummus.

All you need to do is remove the loose outer layers of casing on your garlic, leaving the tighter skins around the cloves so the bulbs remain in one piece, and cut off the tops to expose the insides. Then place them cut-side down in an ovenproof saucepan that has a lid and pour in some oil so your bulbs are sitting in about an inch of fat. Finally, pop the lid on your pan and place it in a lowish oven for up to 55 minutes, taking care to turn them over halfway through to get an even cook and ensure the cloves don't burn.

The benefit of making roasted garlic this way is that their exposed area develops a golden color and light caramelized flavor as it bubbles in the oil, caused by the Maillard reaction. While oven-roasting your garlic in a foil package requires minimal monitoring, it's unlikely your garlic will brown in this way. This is because the cloves soften via steaming rather than frying or dry roasting.