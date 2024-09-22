Here's How To Reheat Scallops To Keep That Tender Texture In Tact

We tend to think of seafood dishes as one-and-done. Whether you're munching on sushi, ceviche, or fish and chips when you go out to eat, it's likely you've been advised against saving any leftovers for the next day since the quality may not be as high. But part of the reason some of these dishes (like fish and chips) taste their best on their first day is that if taken home, they're not properly reheated. And when it comes to scallops, the method you use may be drying your seafood out.

Aside from their mild flavor, scallops' soft, buttery texture is a key part of their appeal. Yet if you just toss your leftovers in the microwave, it's too easy to turn them into dry, rubbery rounds. Instead, place a steamer basket over a saucepan with a little water on the stove, then warm your seafood for just a few minutes. The gentle heat and steam will allow your scallops to warm up while retaining their moisture, so they'll come off the stove with as much of their original taste and texture intact as possible — and you won't have to toss out any leftovers.