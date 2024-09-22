Here's How To Reheat Scallops To Keep That Tender Texture In Tact
We tend to think of seafood dishes as one-and-done. Whether you're munching on sushi, ceviche, or fish and chips when you go out to eat, it's likely you've been advised against saving any leftovers for the next day since the quality may not be as high. But part of the reason some of these dishes (like fish and chips) taste their best on their first day is that if taken home, they're not properly reheated. And when it comes to scallops, the method you use may be drying your seafood out.
Aside from their mild flavor, scallops' soft, buttery texture is a key part of their appeal. Yet if you just toss your leftovers in the microwave, it's too easy to turn them into dry, rubbery rounds. Instead, place a steamer basket over a saucepan with a little water on the stove, then warm your seafood for just a few minutes. The gentle heat and steam will allow your scallops to warm up while retaining their moisture, so they'll come off the stove with as much of their original taste and texture intact as possible — and you won't have to toss out any leftovers.
Soft and steamy scallops for the win
Although steaming your leftover scallops is a gentle way of reheating them, it doesn't take very long to pull off. You only need about one inch of water in your pan, and if you don't have a bamboo steamer basket, you can also use a stainless steel steamer or a colander that won't be affected by heat. If the flavors of your leftovers have dulled a little bit since the day you got them, you can bring them back to life before warming up your seafood. Toss your scallops in a little oil, salt, pepper, garlic, or any other flavor-giving ingredients you prefer, including whatever goes with the sauce they already were cooked in.
Before you place your basket over the water, make sure to bring it to a boil. If you have some extra room, you can pair your scallops with veggies that only require a few minutes to steam, such as peas, spinach (one of the absolute best side dishes for scallops), green beans, and asparagus. If you have tons of seafood to reheat, however, you'll want to do it in batches to avoid overcrowding the basket. You only need up to three minutes until your scallops should be warm, at which point you can transfer them to a plate. Finish them off with a squeeze of lemon juice and fresh herbs like basil or parsley.