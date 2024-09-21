Use Your Freezer For An Even Coloring On Your Ribeye Steak

There's one major challenge to keep in mind when cooking a steak directly from frozen: It takes longer. You want to make sure you thoroughly defrost the meat's interior once it hits heat, lest you accidentally serve an icy steak to your friends or family. This is why the internal thermometer is a crucial tool for this experiment (and a great appliance to have on hand for most meat-related cooking endeavors).

Once your frozen steak emerges from the freezer, pat it dry to eliminate moisture, and season it generously with coarse salt. Line your pan or cast iron skillet with a heaping of oil that has a high smoke point, like grapeseed or canola oil. You'll want a hot cooking surface. Once your pan reaches high heat, place each side of the steak on the pan until you've reached a good sear. Then, place your steak into a preheated oven at low heat. A 275-degree bake may work for this method.

As your steak cooks in the oven, use your internal thermometer to assess whether it has reached your preferred level of doneness. For instance, 120 degrees Fahrenheit indicates a rare interior; 140 for medium. As always, let your steak rest for at least 10 minutes before cutting into the meat to preserve its prized, flavor-packed juices.