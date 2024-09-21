Leave The Plantains Alone And Give Overripe Bananas A Pan-Fry Instead

Bananas have a finite shelf life, often becoming overripe before we have time to eat them. Making banana bread, smoothies, and ice cream are great ways to repurpose them. However, pan-frying overripe bananas is the unexpected way to cook with bananas you need to try.

The riper your bananas get, the sweeter they become and the high heat from pan frying will caramelize their sugars even more. Frying bananas in a bit of oil will transform their unpleasantly mealy texture into a creamy, pillowy consistency. Plus, depending on how you prepare and fry them, you could take advantage of those caramelized sugars to create a slightly charred, crunchy burnt sugar crust.

You can slice bananas in half lengthwise or cut them into half-inch thick rounds to fry in a bit of coconut oil over medium-high heat for a few minutes, flipping them halfway through. Coconut oil is a dairy-free choice that'll impart a nice nuttiness to complement the banana and caramelized sugar flavors. Butter is another great option that'll help brown the bananas as they cook. You could also roll the banana slices in a cinnamon and sugar blend before frying them for a spicy, sweet crust. At the other end of the spectrum, you could fry bananas in a sweet glaze for a more sticky, saucy, melt-in-your-mouth texture.