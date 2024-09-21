Here's How Much Salt You Should Use For A Juicy Fried Chicken Marinade
Summertime may be quickly coming to a close, but any time is a good time to enjoy fried chicken. It's easy enough to find one of the best fried chicken restaurants in America if you live in the states. With international chains like Jollibee and different styles of fried chicken around the globe, you can pretty much guarantee a delicious fried chicken meal almost anywhere you go. Still, there's no place like your home kitchen where you can enjoy the fun and creativity of making up a batch of your favorite fried chicken. Once you get the basics down for a classic buttermilk fried chicken recipe, it's easier than you think to make your very own chicken dinner at home. And when it comes to marinades, for the best and most juicy fried chicken, you might be surprised to find out that the "secret" ingredient is nothing more than a little extra salt.
Although it sounds counterintuitive, salt is actually the number one element that makes your friend chicken more juicy. It's important to include a six percent by weight salt brine, as salt dissolves the proteins and tenderizes your chicken to keep it more moist for frying. That means using approximately between two teaspoons and one and a half tablespoons of salt per cup of marinade depending on the coarseness of your salt. The finer your salt, the less you will need. This first step is crucial to sealing in the moisture of your fried chicken leading to the crispiest, juiciest bite possible. If you aren't willing to take the time to make the brine, you risk a dry fried chicken -– and nobody wants that!
Properly preparing your fried chicken
Albeit labor-intensive, the process of making fried chicken is fairly straightforward. When it comes to the overall process from start to finish, it comes down to three main parts: brining, dredging, and frying. Now, each of these parts has its own set of steps, but when you think about it, you can consider making fried chicken almost as easy as one-two-three. The right marinade will truly make or break your chicken, so the salt content is paramount to ensure the most juicy and tender meat to work with. Taking the extra step to carefully measure out your chicken pieces and get the ratios right for your brining solution will absolutely pay off in the end.
Other considerations for your marinade can also include turning up the heat such as with a spicy buttermilk fried chicken recipe that includes paprika and cayenne pepper in the mix. From there, it's up to you how you wish to fry and serve. There are so many important ingredients you should be adding to your fried chicken, but none more than salt. After that, it's a matter of taste whether you want to spice things up, add a little herbal or lemon zest, fry your chicken until it's extra crispy, and determine what sides you wish to accompany your meal. Any way you fry it, make sure not to skip on the salt to ensure your chicken will be juicy and delicious.