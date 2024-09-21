Summertime may be quickly coming to a close, but any time is a good time to enjoy fried chicken. It's easy enough to find one of the best fried chicken restaurants in America if you live in the states. With international chains like Jollibee and different styles of fried chicken around the globe, you can pretty much guarantee a delicious fried chicken meal almost anywhere you go. Still, there's no place like your home kitchen where you can enjoy the fun and creativity of making up a batch of your favorite fried chicken. Once you get the basics down for a classic buttermilk fried chicken recipe, it's easier than you think to make your very own chicken dinner at home. And when it comes to marinades, for the best and most juicy fried chicken, you might be surprised to find out that the "secret" ingredient is nothing more than a little extra salt.

Although it sounds counterintuitive, salt is actually the number one element that makes your friend chicken more juicy. It's important to include a six percent by weight salt brine, as salt dissolves the proteins and tenderizes your chicken to keep it more moist for frying. That means using approximately between two teaspoons and one and a half tablespoons of salt per cup of marinade depending on the coarseness of your salt. The finer your salt, the less you will need. This first step is crucial to sealing in the moisture of your fried chicken leading to the crispiest, juiciest bite possible. If you aren't willing to take the time to make the brine, you risk a dry fried chicken -– and nobody wants that!