The Key Step To Remember When Making Sauce-Stuffed Arancini

Arancini is a Sicilian street food staple with ancient origins dating back to around the 10th century when hunters and diplomats would fry fillings inside balls of rice and take them on the road. Today, that portability makes them perfect for Sicilian vendors to sell out of street carts and market stalls, but these crispy risotto balls can also be found with all sorts of solid and saucy fillings in sit-down Italian restaurants and bars.

Assembling arancini at home is pretty straightforward when you're working with solid fillings like meat, cheese, and vegetables. But getting sauce inside those deep-fried balls of risotto at home requires a little bit more finagling. The usual procedure of making a mound of filling and wrapping the risotto around it doesn't work so well when your filling is less than solid. Even the thickest meat sauce can challenge arancini amateurs and pros alike.

Thankfully, Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant and host of "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio," has a life hack that will take your arancini game to the next level. Instead of fussing around with a runny filling, Mirabile recommends freezing the sauce first. "Yes, you can freeze tomato sauce before using," he said. "Freezing the sauce ahead of time can help make the assembly process easier, especially if you want to ensure that the sauce doesn't make the rice mixture too wet."