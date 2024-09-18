Make Your Cupcakes Bold And Flavorful With A Guinness-Infused Twist

Cupcakes are often thought of as the item that graces the table at children's birthday parties and celebrations. But, that doesn't mean adults can't have fun with this mini version of a cake, too. Indeed, you can incorporate adult ingredients and beverages into cupcakes, including Guinness. There are two parts of the cupcake where you can add your favorite stout: The cake and the frosting.

Adding it directly into the batter will infuse the alcohol into your cake — in turn giving it a bubbly rise and imparting a subtle malty flavor (people infuse seltzer and soda into cakes all the time, so it's not far off to think that you can use Guinness instead). If you add your Guinness to the batter, you'll want to combine all the wet ingredients with it; and you may have to alter the ratio of other ingredients so your cupcake batter doesn't turn out too wet. You'll also need to work quickly, as Guinness doesn't stay fizzy forever.

Or, you can add the stout to your frosting. We'd recommend making a cream cheese frosting and adding a little splash of the malty liquid to the mixture. The tangy cream cheese will complement the flavor of the Guinness and not make it overwhelmingly sweet.