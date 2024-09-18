Why You Should Always Cook Your Fillings Before Stuffing Arancini

Homemade arancini isn't as difficult to pull off as you might think. If you're unfamiliar, the Sicilian dish of fried, stuffed rice balls (as opposed to suppli, which come from Rome) can look a little complicated to whip up. However, the key here is to really nail the filling. After you've accomplished that, all you have to do is dredge and deep fry your rice-coated creations, which is a pretty straight forward task.

Arancini fillings can vary widely, and can include everything from meat, to veggies, to cheese. To help guide you in direction toward the tastiest (and easiest) stuffing possible, we talked to Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio.

When it comes to meat fillings, Mirabile Jr. has one key bit of advice: "I always prefer the meat filling — whether it's braised or ground beef, veal, or pork — to be cooked ahead of time and brought to room temperature and then refrigerated," he said in an interview with Tasting Table. "It's much easier to work this way." Even just one hour in the fridge should help your protein cool down enough to solidify. Once it's firm, the filling will roll off your fingers much easier when you're forming your rice balls.