The Secret To Game-Changing Kimchi Is One Unexpected Ingredient
Kimchi is one of the most underrated condiments. Not only can it act as a crunchy foil to a soft protein, like a Korean-inspired hot dog, but it can give simple and unexpected dishes a leg up, including scrambled eggs, breakfast sandwiches, and more. This is because kimchi is complex; there's savoriness, saltiness, and umami — but it's often missing a sweet kick.
Try using fruit puree in your next batch of kimchi to add a subtle sweetness and organic flavor. You can use this ingredient in place of sugar, or in addition to, depending on what kind of flavor balance you want with this condiment. Blend down fruits like apples and pears in a blender before pouring them on top of your sliced cabbage and veggies.
Typically, you'll want to still keep the rest of your ingredients savory-leaning — including fish sauce, garlic, green onions, and gochujang. After your mixture has been allowed to ferment, it will be ready to eat straight from the jar or atop your favorite foods.
Give your kimchi a fruity spin
Apples and pears, which are wet, but not especially sweet, are great additions to homemade fruity kimchi, but they're far from the only fruits you can use for this recipe. Juicy, yet still firm fruits, like kiwi, mango, and papaya can also work. You won't even have to puree these down; just chop them into ¼ inch pieces and mix them with your vegetables and other ingredients. You can also try blending whole strawberries with your kimchi paste ingredients; this will better distribute those floral notes into your condiment.
The fruit you select will give your kimchi a bright pop and help decrease its overwhelming savoriness. The best uses for your fruit-infused kimchi will depend on what kind of fruit you add. For one, you can use kimchi as a topping or filling for dumplings. The fruity filling, like apple or pear, will complement a delicious, slightly-sweet pork. Or, pair a strawberry or blackberry-infused option with ooey gooey cheese for the best grilled cheese sandwich of your life.