The Secret To Game-Changing Kimchi Is One Unexpected Ingredient

Kimchi is one of the most underrated condiments. Not only can it act as a crunchy foil to a soft protein, like a Korean-inspired hot dog, but it can give simple and unexpected dishes a leg up, including scrambled eggs, breakfast sandwiches, and more. This is because kimchi is complex; there's savoriness, saltiness, and umami — but it's often missing a sweet kick.

Try using fruit puree in your next batch of kimchi to add a subtle sweetness and organic flavor. You can use this ingredient in place of sugar, or in addition to, depending on what kind of flavor balance you want with this condiment. Blend down fruits like apples and pears in a blender before pouring them on top of your sliced cabbage and veggies.

Typically, you'll want to still keep the rest of your ingredients savory-leaning — including fish sauce, garlic, green onions, and gochujang. After your mixture has been allowed to ferment, it will be ready to eat straight from the jar or atop your favorite foods.