Why The Campbell Soup Company Is Changing Its Name After More Than A Century

The iconic Campbell Soup Company is shifting gears and changing its name in the process. The company originated in 1869 at the hands of Joseph Campbell and adopted the title of Campbell Soup Company in 1922, just over a century ago. Not to be outpaced by the competition, Campbell Soup Company has been buying up snack brands like Goldfish and Pepperidge Farm in recent years. As a nod to its expansion into non-soup food brands, the company will now be known as The Campbell Company; simply dropping soup from the name.

The Campbell Company isn't going to stop selling its various canned soup products, but the transition away from its historic roots in soup is quite telling. As with all major companies like this, the most economically pragmatic approach is to simply follow the money. In 2023, Campbell's snack product sales increased by 13% while its soup sales increased by a relatively meager 3%. That's a fourfold increase in sales for snacks over soup, so in some sense, it's no wonder that the company is pivoting.

In practical terms, the name change means very little for consumers. Campbell's soup will still be available on the shelves with the same packaging Andy Warhol painted all those years ago. The company seems keen to retain its brand recognition despite the name change, which suggests this move is more symbolic than substantive. After all, the company has been pivoting to snack brands for several years now.