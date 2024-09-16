Here's Why Your Homemade Arancini Turned Out Dry

Arancini are perfect bites of crunchy, breaded shell, sticky rice, gooey cheese, and other fillings from classic sweet peas to even Chinese sausage in a creative spin. There's nothing more exciting than plating up these golden fried orbs so they're ready to dig into — but that means there's also nothing more disappointing than chomping in to find a dry, blah texture. Good arancini sticks together with a rich finish, so what went wrong when your arancini crumbles apart? We asked an expert.

"This has a lot to do with the moisture content of the rice," says Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio. "Even though I cooked the rice al dente I still want [it] to be a little moist. Also, too many breadcrumbs on the outside would dry out the arancini."

The key for remembering this is that beyond being rice balls, this Sicilian treat specifically calls for risotto. When you think of risotto, you think of creamy rice, never dry. But risotto can dry out or finish with the wrong texture a number of ways: If you toast the rice too long before adding the stock, if you add the stock too quickly (the liquid will bulk the grains up and cook off, drying them out) or too slowly (the rice won't get soft enough in time), or if you overcook it.