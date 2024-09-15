The Crucial Tip To Consider For Make-Ahead Tuna Casserole

The best bit of a tuna casserole has to be the crispy crust. However, if you're prepping a make-ahead batch of this beloved dish to keep in your fridge for later, consider reserving your breadcrumb topping until you're ready to bake it so it doesn't become soggy.

If you top your tuna casserole prior to refrigerating or freezing it, the crumbs will absorb the moisture in the sauce as they sit, causing them to swell up and lose their crisp texture. This will result in a soggy topping that has almost sunken into the sauce below it creating a stodgy, mushy layer. Secondly, as the crumbs absorb the sauce, the consistency of the casserole itself will become thicker and almost claggy. The solution? Prep and set your breadcrumbs of choice aside in a separate container until you're ready to bake your casserole. Then seconds before placing your dish in the oven, cover the top with your breadcrumbs and bake as normal.

Once the crumbs meet the heat of the oven they'll develop heaps of flavor and texture as they brown (it can help to drizzle some oil over the top to get a crunchier finish), while the pasta beneath it will heat through in the bubbling creamy sauce. This breezy move will eliminate the risk of a soggy topping and guarantee that the comforting softness of the pasta is complemented by the crunchy texture of the toasty breadcrumb crust on top.