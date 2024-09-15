How To Pair Sangria And Steak For The Ultimate Summer Dinner

When we hear the word sangria, Spanish tapas bars come to mind. However, among local Spaniards, sangria is a boozy punch served by the pitcher at backyard barbecues. So, if you're wanting a more Spanish experience, sangria would be a refreshing and vibrant cocktail to serve friends at your next cookout. And yes, we're talking pairing grilled steaks with your juicy drink. We've interviewed an expert to help you choose the perfect cut of steak to pair with sangria.

Matthew Kreider, executive chef at Fort Lauderdale's Steak 954 steakhouse, enthusiastically confirmed sangria's place at your next grill party, saying, "When I think sangria, I think summer out on the grill." Kreider opts for more accessible cuts for a crowd to enjoy with this sweetened punch that mixes fruit juice, red wine, sugar, and liqueur (our recipe uses grand marnier). He says, "Skirt steak, bavette, of the flanken cut short ribs (think Korean barbecue) immediately spring to mind."

Bavette steak is an unsung hero of beef because it's flavorful, easy to cook, long, and quite flat, so ideal for slicing up to feed a crowd. The same goes for skirt steak, a popular thin cut for fajitas or tacos de arrachera. Korean barbecue short ribs carry on the crowd-worthy theme in Keider's sangria pairings. All of these steak types work with diverse culinary traditions, seasonings, and accompaniments. So, we'll get into the specifics of types of sangria to pair with whichever steak dinner you have in mind.