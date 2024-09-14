13 Energy Drinks From Around The World

We've all had moments when we could do with some extra pep in our step — something to make us a bit more alert, stave off tiredness, and give our minds and bodies a burst of vigor. This desire isn't unique to modern-day humans, as we've been taking advantage of nature's stimulant — caffeine — for millennia.

The ancient Chinese consumed it in the form of tea, while coffee arose in Africa before spreading throughout the globe via the Middle East. For Mesoamericans, it was cacao that enhanced their physical and mental performance, with the belief that the gods themselves had imbued the beans with revitalizing powers. While we still enjoy the benefits of these drinks today, modern food science has allowed us to concentrate caffeine and other stimulating additives into a new generation of energy drinks.

These modern formulations can be found in every corner of the planet, with countless flavors available. While energy drinks typically contain sugar to increase their potency, healthier alternatives with more natural ingredients have recently become highly popular. Before we look at some of the different energy drinks you can find around the world, it's important to mention that there's a limit to how much caffeine we can safely consume. According to guidance from the FDA, the recommended limit is 400 milligrams per day — roughly equivalent to four cups of coffee — but this can vary from person to person. Caffeine can also become addictive, so energy drinks should always be approached with moderation in mind.