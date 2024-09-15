The Absolute Best Wine To Pair With Steak Au Poivre

The number one rule for pairing food and wine is to match intensity — the flavors and body of both should be equally light, medium, or bold so that one doesn't just drown out the other. Further professional-level food and wine pairing tips include choosing more acidic wines so they cut through characteristics like richness and umami, and considering flavors in a compare-and-contrast way. Common flavors make for harmonious pairings, but you also want differences, which create a mutual highlighting between the food and wine. A pairing that deliciously checks all of these boxes is steak au poivre and syrah. Take it from an expert like executive chef of Fort Lauderdale's Steak 954, Matthew Kreider, who picked the syrah when we asked what would live up to steak au poivre's boldness. Kreider's reasoning is that "the structure of the wine should hold up to all the spices and big flavors [of] an au poivre sauce."

Syrah wine is made from syrah grapes and is usually red, though rosé can also be made with these grapes. They're primarily grown in France, Italy, Australia, the United States, and South America, and many of the options from Australia as well as some other regions are known instead as Shiraz. There are some differences: Both are spice-forward, but American and Australian syrah and shiraz wines are fruitier, while French and Italian syrahs are acidic, earthy, more savory, and even spicier. They often have peppercorn notes, specifically, so it's these syrahs that you want for steak au poivre.