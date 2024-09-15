Do You Have To Thaw Frozen Lasagna Before Reheating It?

While frozen lasagna might not seem like one of the great dangers of the world, it's still important to consider food safety when defrosting. According to the USDA, frozen perishable food should not be thawed at room temperature. In general, perishable food should not be left out for more than two hours in any setting between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, aka the "danger zone." After those two hours, bacteria can begin growing rapidly, making food poisoning a strong possibility.

Defrosting your lasagna in the fridge will allow it to thaw while keeping it under 40 degrees Fahrenheit. In other words, your food will still be safe to eat after sitting in the refrigerator overnight. And thawing it directly in the oven will keep its surrounding temperature well above 140 degrees, providing another safe option.

Whether you're using the thaw-in-fridge method or sticking your dinner right into the oven, be sure to spend the last 10 minutes of baking time with your lasagna uncovered. This will allow the top layer to develop a pleasant crispness — as though the lasagna was never frozen in the first place. Garnish with fresh parsley, basil, or even a squeeze of fresh lemon to further freshen your once-frozen dinner.