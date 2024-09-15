How To Prep Eggplant For A Lighter Take On Lasagna

Comforting, filling, and delicious are just some of the words one can use to describe a homemade lasagna. In every bite, you expect layers of noodle sheets and a rich, meaty sauce, but there's an alternative ingredient if you want to serve a lighter dinner this week. To make it happen, forget about those lasagna sheets in the cabinet and use slices of eggplant instead.

You've probably had eggplant parmesan before, so it makes sense to use the vegetable to put a spin on lasagna, too. The vegetable's firmness will stand up to the sauce, and it will soften and absorb the flavors as it cooks in the oven for tender bites similar to pasta. The first step is to slice the eggplant lengthwise so it's easy to layer. Then the next essential part is to salt the slices and let them sit for at least 30 minutes to draw out excess water content. Otherwise, you might have watery eggplant lasagna. When it's ready, you'll roast the eggplant slices in the oven around 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Roasting will enhance the eggplant's natural flavors, draw out more moisture, and help the veggie become pliable so it's easier to assemble.