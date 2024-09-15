How To Prep Eggplant For A Lighter Take On Lasagna
Comforting, filling, and delicious are just some of the words one can use to describe a homemade lasagna. In every bite, you expect layers of noodle sheets and a rich, meaty sauce, but there's an alternative ingredient if you want to serve a lighter dinner this week. To make it happen, forget about those lasagna sheets in the cabinet and use slices of eggplant instead.
You've probably had eggplant parmesan before, so it makes sense to use the vegetable to put a spin on lasagna, too. The vegetable's firmness will stand up to the sauce, and it will soften and absorb the flavors as it cooks in the oven for tender bites similar to pasta. The first step is to slice the eggplant lengthwise so it's easy to layer. Then the next essential part is to salt the slices and let them sit for at least 30 minutes to draw out excess water content. Otherwise, you might have watery eggplant lasagna. When it's ready, you'll roast the eggplant slices in the oven around 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Roasting will enhance the eggplant's natural flavors, draw out more moisture, and help the veggie become pliable so it's easier to assemble.
How to assemble eggplant lasagna
When your eggplant is prepped, it's time to make the lasagna. The process isn't too much different than when you use lasagna sheets. To start, consider Tasting Table's classic lasagna bolognese if you don't already have a go-to recipe. Depending on the recipe, you'll want to add a layer of sauce in the bottom of the pan, then pat any potential moisture from each slice of roasted eggplant before it goes into the pan. Be sure to arrange the eggplant slices evenly in each layer, just like you would with lasagna pasta sheets.
The last step is to cook the lasagna in the oven, and the temperature and cooking time matter or all of this prep and assembly will go to waste. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit so the eggplant continues to cook and absorb the sauce without turning the vegetable mushy. Precise cooking times will vary, but it should cook covered for about 15 to 20 minutes, then another 15 to 20 minutes uncovered. Or, leave it uncovered and cook it for around 40 minutes in an oven set at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. And now that you're on a roll, try these eggplant recipes that work for any night of the week including eggplant arancini for another spin on an Italian classic.