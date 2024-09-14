Bring Out More Flavor In Sweet Potatoes By Grilling Them

When it comes to grilling, many times the focus is on whether to make grilled chicken, burgers, and steak, or shrimp and lobster. Beyond meat or seafood is a vast array of vegetables, fruit, and even unexpected foods that not only can be grilled but absolutely should be grilled. Sweet potatoes are a prime example of an easy-to-cook, nutritious, and versatile vegetable that transforms in a short time on a hot grill into a surprisingly delicious and superior version of itself.

The biggest clue as to why sweet potatoes are so successful on the grill is in their name. The natural sugars of the tuber caramelize against the direct, intense heat of the grill. This imparts a deep and slightly smoky taste that complements the vegetal sweetness and adds texture to the otherwise soft vegetable. Sweet potatoes cook through more quickly than white potatoes, so on the grill, this translates to well-browned potatoes that will not become dry soot before they are tender inside and crisp on the outside.

Use grilled sweet potato in any recipe that calls for steamed, roasted, or boiled sweet potato to tweak the flavor without vastly changing the recipe. The tender insides are perfect for soups, gnocchi, or even pie. For a twist on a classic, swap in chopped grilled sweet potatoes in a French potato salad since the sweetness can stand up to tangy vinaigrettes, or toss wedges with homemade ranch powder for seasoned fries.