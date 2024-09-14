Bring Out More Flavor In Sweet Potatoes By Grilling Them
When it comes to grilling, many times the focus is on whether to make grilled chicken, burgers, and steak, or shrimp and lobster. Beyond meat or seafood is a vast array of vegetables, fruit, and even unexpected foods that not only can be grilled but absolutely should be grilled. Sweet potatoes are a prime example of an easy-to-cook, nutritious, and versatile vegetable that transforms in a short time on a hot grill into a surprisingly delicious and superior version of itself.
The biggest clue as to why sweet potatoes are so successful on the grill is in their name. The natural sugars of the tuber caramelize against the direct, intense heat of the grill. This imparts a deep and slightly smoky taste that complements the vegetal sweetness and adds texture to the otherwise soft vegetable. Sweet potatoes cook through more quickly than white potatoes, so on the grill, this translates to well-browned potatoes that will not become dry soot before they are tender inside and crisp on the outside.
Use grilled sweet potato in any recipe that calls for steamed, roasted, or boiled sweet potato to tweak the flavor without vastly changing the recipe. The tender insides are perfect for soups, gnocchi, or even pie. For a twist on a classic, swap in chopped grilled sweet potatoes in a French potato salad since the sweetness can stand up to tangy vinaigrettes, or toss wedges with homemade ranch powder for seasoned fries.
What's the best way to grill sweet potatoes?
Depending on the amount of grilled flavor you want to infuse into the sweet potatoes, there are various ways to grill them. If opting for a whole sweet potato, you can place it raw on a moderately hot grill and cook, turning occasionally, until soft through. This could take up to an hour. For a quicker route, microwave a sweet potato until tender and then grill, turning, until the skin is darkened and crispy. The interior will continue to steam and cook until it's meltingly tender and custardy offering a stunning contrast between silky concentrated potato and a crackly exterior. Grilling a whole potato doesn't expose the inside of the potato directly to the heat, so most of the grill taste is in the skin.
For a stronger charred taste, and to avoid pre-cooking, cut sweet potatoes before grilling into rounds or wedges. Make sure to cut the potatoes to an even thickness so the pieces cook at the same rate, and do not slice too thin to prevent the potatoes from falling through the grates when flipping. A light brush of oil will keep the sweet potatoes from sticking to the grill as they cook. To avoid burnt spices or herbs, keep the seasoning simple before cooking and add more seasonings, a sauce, or dressing after they are cooked.