The Best Vegan Milk To Choose For Creamy Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Everybody loves mashed potatoes — even vegans. Some might even argue they're the best thing on the Thanksgiving table, and by using the absolute best ingredients and taking the necessary steps to actually pull them together, no one will be able to tell if they were made with dairy-free milk and butter. But, if you're mashing sweet potatoes, you're going to have to choose the right milk alternative to pull them off: coconut milk.

Coconut might not sound like a flavor you look for in your mashed potatoes, especially classic ones. But, sweet potatoes are a little different because they're sweet and the coconut actually complements them nicely. Plus, most of the coconut taste gets overpowered by other ingredients and seasonings, especially if you use a carton variety over a canned one. It's really more about the texture.

Coconut milk is the absolute best vegan milk to choose for mashed sweet potatoes because it's full of fat. Warmed and melted with your vegan butter, your sweet potatoes will mash up just like your mom's did — without any of the usual dairy. Just like with regular mashed potatoes, when it comes to picking an alternative milk, the creamier the better. With that in mind, always opt for the full-fat variety if you can.