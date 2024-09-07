Curry Leaves Are The Underrated Aromatic Spice You Need To Try

When it comes to Indian and South Asian cooking, there's one ingredient that's somewhat of a must-have: curry leaves. Though they may look small and delicate, curry leaves pack a powerful punch and are an essential part of providing tasty and vibrant foundations to an array of dishes. Indeed, unlike some herbs, curry leaves do not simply serve as a garnish or final flourish, but rather are crucial for adding depth and warmth to everything from curries and stews to chutneys and side dishes.

However, despite their widespread and long-standing use in South Asian cuisine, many people outside of these regions, or those unfamiliar with the culinary culture and common ingredients, are unaware of the potential of curry leaves. Their distinct aroma and unique taste, which boasts a nuanced balance of citrus, pepperiness, and light bitterness, lends an authentic and inimitable flavor to whatever they are cooked with, elevating the aroma and richness of entire dishes significantly. If you've never cooked with curry leaves before, incorporating them into your prep can unlock a whole new dimension of flavor, but you need to know how to use them properly. For expert input on these glossy, tasty powerhouses, we reached out to Nandita Godbole, cookbook author and Indian cuisine expert, who emphasizes the importance, versatility, and possibilities of fresh curry leaves in traditional cooking. Godbole's know-how provides useful insight into this humble yet powerful ingredient, from how to incorporate them into your cooking to how to ensure maximum freshness for maximum flavor.