Don't Make This Microwave Mistake When Reheating Leftover Pasta

Once your liquid of choice is added to the leftover pasta, pop your dish into the microwave. Forget about setting the timer to a minute and walking away — you should heat the pasta gradually, in 30-second intervals, and stir it a few times during the heating process. Stirring accomplishes two key things: First, the moisture rehydrates the whole dish (not just the pasta on the bottom), and second, the food will heat more evenly as you stir it, ensuring no part of the meal is left cold. Be mindful of the portion size, too — it's easier to evenly reheat meals that don't overcrowd the plate.

Covering the food as it heats up in the microwave will also lock in moisture. Cover it with a slightly open microwave-safe lid, a damp paper towel, or parchment paper. The steam will heat the pasta, making it soft and juicy, just like you remember it from the day before.

Now that you know how to reheat leftover pasta, we should honor the Italians and tell you that the way they approach leftover pasta is a little different. In Italy, bulk-cooked sauce can be reheated, but pasta is nearly always cooked fresh every time. If they do reheat a sauced pasta dish, it would be more usual to saute it in olive oil quickly, or repurpose it into a fritatta. So the next time you're hosting Italian friends and end up with leftover pasta, maybe don't mention the microwave.