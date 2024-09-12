Why The Absolute Best Time To Eat Tostilocos Is Immediately

While many people serve sauces on the side to prevent soggy nachos, there's no escape for the chips in a Tostiloco since all of the ingredients are trapped together in a small plastic container. But eating out of the bag is part of this food's charm. The only answer is to embrace it, shaking it every few minutes to keep the contents well mixed and using the chips to scoop out every last tidbit. In the unlikely event you can't finish them all by yourself, share with a friend and they'll go twice as fast.

If you want to try making Tostilocos at home, there are a few more steps you can take to keep them from getting soggy. Consider getting some of the juiciness from fruits and vegetables so you can minimize the sauce. Ripe mango or pineapple pair well with hot spices, as do slices of tart apples. You could also add a scoop of Mexican street corn to make the mix heartier. A few pickled onions or jalepeños would also add a juicy punch without drowning the chips in excess liquid. Whether you're lucky enough to find Tostilocos at a local food truck or are making this crispy snack yourself, dig in and enjoy — just don't hang about.