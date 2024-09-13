Add An Extra Spicy Kick To Your Deviled Eggs With One Japanese Ingredient

Deviled eggs have been upgraded with countless ingredients over the years: From a slather of gochujang to a swipe of blended avocado to a sprinkling of chopped bacon, it's not difficult to spruce up the traditional recipe, which is fairly simple and lends itself to versatility. As with many recipes, it never hurts to add a spicy kick if you're going for something more daring.

If you're looking for a new way to add that spicy kick, you can try wasabi, the beloved green paste that often materializes in a small clump on your takeout sushi tray. The fiery, intense ingredient originates from a thick root grown in Japan and is commonly compared to horseradish. In fact, most wasabi you'll find in the United States is actually an imitation of the original plant, concocted with horseradish and other fixings. Either way, wasabi — whether it's the real stuff or an imitation — provides an unexpected addition when assembling deviled eggs for your next barbecue or potluck.